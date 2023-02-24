Warning: This video could be disturbing for some

ORLANDO, Fla. (WJW) – Body camera video of the arrest of the suspect accused of killing three people, including a nine-year-old girl and TV news reporter has been released by a Florida sheriff’s office.

The shootings happened on Feb. 22 in Orlando.

The suspect, Keith Melvin Moses, is accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin in a car Wednesday morning and then shooting two Spectrum 13 journalists who were in the area covering the first homicide, and killing a girl and wounding her mother after entering a nearby home, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

The bodycam video shows an officer driving up to Moses, arresting him with help from another officer and getting what looks like a gun out of the suspect’s pocket.

A deputy is heard saying “there’s a zero in his pocket,” during the arrest. Police said this meant Moses was carrying a weapon.

The deputy who removes the gun can be heard saying: “It’s hot still.”

Spectrum News 13 issued a statement that read: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly lost today. We remain hopeful that our other colleague who was injured makes a full recovery.”

The motive of the attack is still under investigation