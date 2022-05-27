VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (WJW) – A Florida county sheriff made a pledge to parents Friday after an 18-year-old killed 19 children and two educators at an Texas elementary school earlier this week.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood took to Facebook, pledging to parents in the county that they will never see the county’s deputies “standby while a mass shooter wipes out a school classroom.”

Chitwood went on to say he would go in to stop the situation himself if he’s the first responder there.

“Deputies are well-trained and equipped to take action, not to stand down for an active killer,” Chitwood said in the statement.

The pledge came after authorities said nearly 20 officers were in the hallway outside of the classrooms at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open the door and confront the gunman.

The on-site commander believed the gunman was barricaded in a classroom at the school during Tuesday’s attack and that the children were not at risk, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said at a news conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.