Florida police officer transferred to Cleveland Clinic for advanced COVID care

Photo courtesy West Palm Beach Police Department/Facebook

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Florida police officer was recently transferred to Cleveland Clinic in a effort to help in his battle with COVID-19.

The West Palm Beach Police Department reportedly offered a special send-off for officer Anthony Testa as he left his state for Cleveland for advanced care on Aug. 26 (as seen in the photos above).

“God speed Anthony! Hoping and praying for a speedy recovery,” the department said in the Facebook post.

In the post, the department pointed out that first responders are quite venerable to catching the virus as they work with the public on a daily basis.

Testa’s condition is not known at this time.