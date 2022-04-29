TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman and infant who have been missing for days.

Police said Tanayris Negron-Mantilla and her 11-month-old daughter Katalina were reported missing on Monday. The two haven’t been heard from since.

Family members said Negron-Mantilla is in need of medication.

The mother and daughter may be traveling in a four-door gray 2016 Toyota Camry.

Further information about their disappearance was not immediately available.

Those with information regarding their whereabouts are asked to call 911.