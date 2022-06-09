TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bonita Springs man cashed in his top prize-winning scratch-off ticket worth $25 million from the Florida lottery.

George Demetriades claimed his $25 million prize at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office on May 11.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time payment of $20,560,000.

Demetriades bought his 500x THE CASH scratch-off ticket from the Circle K located at 10460 Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. The retailer will also receive a $50,000 bonus commission for selling Demetriades the Scratch-Off ticket.

This $25 million prize is the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game, according to the Florida lottery. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50. Scratch-Off games comprise of approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generate more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.