*Attached video: When Ohio lottery drawings are held

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJW) – A Florida man has won $5 million dollars by playing a scratch-off ticket while buying a sandwich at a grocery store.

“I stopped at Publix to grab a sub and decided to try my luck with a $20 Scratch-Off,” Florida Lottery winner Travis Hall said. “Little did I know, it would turn into a $5 million-dollar win! After waiting days to scratch the ticket, I handed it to my wife, my hands were trembling from disbelief at what I was seeing.”

Announced Thursday by the Florida Lottery, the 44-year-old claimed the top prize from the $20 Monopoly Doubler at the lottery’s headquarters in Tallahassee.

According to the lottery, Hall chose the one-time, lump-sum option of $3,994,698 when claiming his winnings.

Because the winning ticket was bought at a Publix store in Stuart, Florida, that store will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Florida Lottery.