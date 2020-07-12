Florida man spraying hydrogen peroxide all over city streets to help combat COVID-19

WAUCHULA, Fla. (WJW) — City leaders in Wauchula, Florida gave a resident permission to spray the streets with hydrogen peroxide in an effort to combat COVID-19.

According to FOX 13, David Terrell, who owns A-DAB agricultural spraying company, was behind the idea and said it’s completely safe.

“I think every city in the damn United States needs to be doing it. No questions asked,” he said in an interview. “I was listening to the different doctors. They were talking about how the virus can stay airborne and I’m like, ‘Dang, so can I.'”

Terrell said even if the spray doesn’t come in contact with an airbone virus particle, he thinks it will still be beneficial when it lands on the ground, the station reports.

“What goes up comes down. You didn’t use up your bullet. Your bullet still is going to react when it hits the booger down on the floor,” he said.

City Manager Terry Atchley said the Wauchula City Commission did not reach out to any health experts before giving Terrell approval.

“This is a good test, a good product. We are the perfect site to try an experiment with this,” said Atchley.

A professor at the University of South Florida’s College of Public Health said it’s unlikely the spraying would cause any health hazards. He also noted there’s little research in the way of aerosolized hydrogen peroxide.

FOX 13 said Terrell is paying for the spraying out of pocket.

“It’s my city. I was born here. If there is benefit in it, I want to be the first one to get benefit out of it,” he said.

