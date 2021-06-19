Man pulled gun at Starbucks over cream cheese: police

**Watch Related Video Above: Over 100 customers ‘pay it forward’ at Starbucks**

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forgot the cream cheese with his bagel.

The employee just happened to be the daughter of the Miami Gardens police chief. Police say the man became angry at a Starbucks drive-thru when they messed up his order earlier this week.

According to an arrest report, he returned to the window, screaming at the employee and pulled out a gun.

The employee says the man shouted threats but did not point the gun at her. The suspect is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. He was being held on a $10,000 bond.