PORT CHARLOTTE, Florida (WJW) – A man in Port Charlotte, Florida was attacked by a 10-foot alligator outside a bar over the weekend.

The alligator bit the man’s arm so severely that doctors had to amputate the limb, according to FOX News.

The victim, Jordan Rivera, was taken to a hospital where he will undergo another procedure to remove bacteria left behind by the alligator before moving to rehabilitation.

Following the attack, wildlife officials removed and euthanized the alligator since it had attacked a human.

Despite losing his arm, Rivera expressed gratitude for being alive.

“I didn’t lose my life, I lost an arm, it’s not the end of the world, you know,” Rivera told WBBH.

Rivera said he had little memory of what happened.

“I ended up in the water,” he said. “And that’s literally the last thing I remember.”