LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) — A Florida man is accused of throwing an elderly dog into a dumpster outside of a Family Dollar, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

On Dec. 14, Anthony Bellman was reportedly seen on security camera footage forcefully tossing a black plastic bag into the trash can at the Lehigh Acres store just outside of Fort Meyers, and then driving off.

Store workers alerted authorities when they discovered there was an animal moving around inside the bag. The dog, later identified by a microchip as Xyla, a 16-year-old Shih Tzu, was discovered with a rope around her neck and needed to be cleaned up.

Photo via Lee County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

Photo via Lee County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

Following a search and questioning of Bellman, the county sheriff announced the suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

“No living thing deserves to be discarded like common trash,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a press conference Monday. ” … We will never stop holding individuals accountable for these heinous actions here in the county.”

Store workers first brought Xyla to an animal hospital. She is now recovering with county domestic animal services and officials said they are working to get her placed in a new home.