Florida governor signs ‘anti-riot’ bill, cites Chauvin trial

**Watch above: A Cleveland rally to protest anti-protest laws in Ohio.**

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/WJW) — Florida now has stricter laws to punish people who take part in violent protests.

Republican Gov. Ron Desantis cited events around the country as he signed the so-called “anti-riot” bill on Monday. But he did not mention the Jan. 6 riots in Washington by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

In the legislation, a “riot” is when three or more people work together causing injury to others or damage property, or cause “imminent danger” of these things.

The bill was a response to protests around the country because of police violence against African-Americans.

DeSantis said Florida won’t allow violent protests and predicted people might be upset by the verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

The news comes as Ohio lawmakers are also considering legislation (House Bills 109 and 22 along with Senate bills 16 and 41) that would increase fines and prison time for some protestors.