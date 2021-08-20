Florida Georgia Line canceling tour including stop in Northeast Ohio

FILE – Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform “Meant to Be” at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018. Hubbard is the second artist so far that will miss a scheduled performance at the CMA Awards on Wednesday due to COVID-19. He posted a note on his Instagram page on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, saying he was asymptomatic and quarantining on his bus outside his home. It comes days after another artist, Lee Brice, also revealed he had tested positive and would not perform on the show. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

(WJW) — Florida Georgia Line announced Friday they are canceling their “I Love My Country” tour.

Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls was one of their stops. They were scheduled to perform there on October 1.

In a tweet on Friday, the group said they are, “So bummed to have to cancel (the) tour, but can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”

While we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us. We’re so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we love y’all and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right. pic.twitter.com/pSJSHVYzUS — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) August 20, 2021

They reassured ticket holders that refunds will be issued to the original method of payment used at time of purchase. No action is required to obtain a refund.