Florida Georgia Line canceling tour including stop in Northeast Ohio

(WJW) — Florida Georgia Line announced Friday they are canceling their “I Love My Country” tour.
Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls was one of their stops. They were scheduled to perform there on October 1.
In a tweet on Friday, the group said they are, “So bummed to have to cancel (the) tour, but can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”
They reassured ticket holders that refunds will be issued to the original method of payment used at time of purchase. No action is required to obtain a refund.