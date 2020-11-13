Florida firefighter responds to fire at own home, finds wife dead inside

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WJW) — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is in mourning after the wife of one of their firefighters tragically passed away in a house fire this week.

According to a GoFundMe page, Corey Logan was working when he got an alert on his phone from his Ring camera. The video showed a neighbor frantically banging on his front door, which led him to believe something was wrong.

Corey’s wife has medical issues, so he raced over to the home in a fire truck with a coworker to check on her. While they were on the way, they got a dispatch call for a house on fire. It turned out to be Corey’s address.

When they arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and fire with his wife inside. Once they got the fire under control, they started searching for her but sadly it was too late.

Corey’s coworker is now collecting donations on his behalf. Click here if you’d like to help.

