Florida city leaders declare first week of February ‘Donald J. Trump week’

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) — Leaders of one Florida city met Monday night to officially declare the first week of February “Donald J. Trump Week.”

The city of Frostpoof is the first in the nation to declare an entire week dedicated to honoring the former president.

“Last night I was proud to be a part of a proclamation the first of its kind making February 1-6 Donald J. Trump week in the City of Frostproof,” Frostproof City Council Member Austin Gravley said Tuesday.

Gravley posted the entire proclamation to his Facebook page:

Trump was heavily supported in Frostproof, the proclamation states, having received 76.43% of the votes in the town.

State Representative Anthony Sabatini was on hand for the announcement at Frostproof City Hall. He took to Twitter to issue his support for the proclamation.

Great to be in the City of Frostproof FL tonight to speak in favor of a Proclamation declaring this week "Donald Trump Week." First city in the nation to do this!

Sabatini made headlines a couple weeks ago when he proposed renaming Florida’s U.S. Highway 27 to “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

U.S. 27 is a 481-mile-long roadway that runs north and south from Miami up through Tallahassee.

SIGN THIS PETITION BELOW👇to help me rename U.S. Highway 27 the "President Donald J. Trump Highway" in recognition of all he has done for our country!