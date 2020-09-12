Florida 12-year-old arrested after bringing 3 guns, ammunition to school

CALLAHAN, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — Law enforcement arrested a 12-year-old in Florida after the child brought three handguns to school, according to local officials.

The Associated Press reports the boy was taken into custody Thursday at Lighthouse Christian School in Nassau County.

A teacher at the school reportedly found two guns, a .38-caliber revolver and a small semi-automatic handgun, as well as two boxes of ammunition in the child’s lunchbox. Administrators then found a loaded semi-automatic on the boy.

According to deputies, a disturbing drawing of a man outside a school surrounded by dead bodies was in the boy’s desk.

Local officials reported the boy had shown the guns to other students.

He’s been charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

