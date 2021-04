COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio (WJW) — Residents of Columbia Station woke up to flooding Thursday and shared their video and photos with FOX 8.

A flood advisory was issued for several Northeast Ohio communities Thursday afternoon and Lorain County was one of them. That advisory has since expired.

Almost 2″ of rain has fallen with more expected.

Residents in Columbia Station say the flooding is from Baker Creek along Clark Road and near Snell and Albion Roads.

