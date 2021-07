INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW)– Parts of Independence and Valley View were under water on Saturday, the result of several days-worth of rain.

Canal Road is closed between Sweet Valley Drive and Fosdick Road in Valley View.

(Photo: Tom Genovese/FOX 8)

(Photo: Tom Genovese/FOX 8)

(Photo: Tom Genovese/FOX 8)

(Photo: Tom Genovese/FOX 8)

(Photo: Tom Genovese/FOX 8)

(Photo: Tom Genovese/FOX 8)

The Rockside Road parking area of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park is also closed because of flooding.

A flood warning remains for the Cuyahoga River in Indepdence through Sunday morning.