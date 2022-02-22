Flood watch: Heavy rain, thunderstorms impacting morning commutes

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Local rain and thunder this morning along the warm front. This will be brief as the front moves north. Next area of rain moves in by mid-morning which will continue through the mid-afternoon.

The following counties are under a flood watch until Wednesday morning: Carroll, Coshocton, Holmes, Mahoning, Stark, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Wayne.

Flooding is still a concern with many of our area rivers still under a flood warning. 1/4 to 1/2″ rain possible Tuesday with locally higher amounts. More ups and downs! Temperatures will be warm, in the upper 50s to near 60 and winds will be breezy to gusty with some gusts out of the south at 35 mph

Breaks in the rain late afternoon/early evening.

Temperatures will fall tonight into the upper 20s

Another winter storm late week will bring a wintry mix to snow as we wrap the week. Stay tuned for the latest alerts.

