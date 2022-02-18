Flood warning issued: Possible ice jams expected to impact multiple counties in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A flood warning is still in place from the National Weather Service as of Friday morning and will remain in effect until Friday evening.

The following counties are under the flood warning: Ashland, Carroll, Coshocton, Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Richland, Stark, Tuscarawas and Wayne.

Officials keeping an eye on the Cuyahoga River in Valley View were forecasting the river to crest near 20 inches. At 2 a.m. Friday morning the river reached 18.1 feet and then began to go down. The river reached 14.08 feet by 7:30 a.m. and is steadily receding as the water continues to flow.

Emergency responders in Painesville were watching for possible ice jams on Thursday and the Coast Guard cutter ship was there breaking up the ice to reduce the risk. Just after 1 a.m. the Grand River reached 10.31 feet and by 7 a.m. it had gone down to 9.66 feet.