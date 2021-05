(WJW) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning throughout Ohio.

Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Medina and Richland Counties are under a severe flood warning until 6:45 p.m.

The Black River in Lorain County is expected to reach flood stage at around midnight tonight and continue to rise until early tomorrow afternoon.

The NWS says to “Turn around, don’t drown” when encountering flooded roads since most flood deaths occur in vehicles.