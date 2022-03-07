Flood alerts issued for portions of Northeast Ohio

by: Talia Naquin

(WJW) – Multiple flood alerts have been issued for parts of Northeast Ohio.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flood Warning for Mahoning, Stark and Trumbull counties through 12 p.m. Monday.

“Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected,” the NWS alert states.

NWS reports between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

There is a Flood Advisory in effect for Ashland, Holmes, Portage, Richland, Summit and Wayne counties.

The advisory is through 11 a.m.

NWS warns that additional rainfall could cause flooding.

