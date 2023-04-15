CLEVELAND (WJW) — After a beautiful string of days, temps will begin to take a nosedive Sunday.

A mild night for us with a lingering shower/t-storm. Any rain will fizzle out around sunset leaving us with a quieter forecast overnight. Temperatures won’t move too much as we hang out in the 70s and then 60s tonight.

Get out early tomorrow to enjoy the sunshine and warmth! Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will bring showers and even a few storms to the area between 2-8PM. Temperatures will cool off quickly behind the front.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a Marginal Risk from 2-8 p.m. This is the lowest “tier” of severe weather with the chance for an isolated strong to severe storm with gusty conditions and small hail.

Monday and Tuesday will be a shock to the system with highs in the 40s. Scattered showers and even a wintry mix Monday with a few lake effect flurries lingering into Tuesday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stick with Fox8.com for the latest forecast.