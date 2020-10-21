Live blog: Flood Advisory, Flash Flood Warning as heavy rain causes major problems in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Cuyahoga and Lorain counties and a Flash Flood Warning for Cuyahoga County.

The Flash Flood Warning is through 9:45 a.m. The National Weather Service reports we may see flash flooding due to heavy rain in a short period of time.

The Flood Advisory is through 7:30 a.m.

Doppler radar Wednesday morning indicated some areas could receive two inches of rain in a short period of time.

Be especially cautious while driving, as any pooling on the road could cause vehicles to hydroplane.

Canal CLOSED under 77 due to flooding — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 21, 2020

176S ramp to 480 EB CLOSED due to accident/flooding — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 21, 2020

SB W. 117 CLOSED at Madison due to flooding under the RTA Bridge. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 21, 2020

Accident 71N at W. 150 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 21, 2020

480E at Stearns. One car crash in clearing stages. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 21, 2020

MLK CLOSED south of 90 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 21, 2020

90 EB to Innerbelt and 71/176 SB CLOSED due to flooding. Use 490. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 21, 2020

Flooding in University Circle. MLK/Cedar

NB MLK from E. 105 – 90

Euclid at E. Blvd. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 21, 2020

Update: 90E ramp to Innerbelt and ramp to 71/176S now CLOSED https://t.co/pDKoEWwMbW — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 21, 2020

Some locations that could see flooding include:

Cleveland

Lorain

Elyria

Vermilion

Parma

Lakewood

Euclid

Cleveland Heights

Strongsville

Brunswick

Westlake

North Royalton

North Ridgeville

Solon

Avon Lake

Warrensville Heights

Amherst

Macedonia

Grafton

Wellington

Heavy rain and lightning is expected to continue and the advisory could be extended.