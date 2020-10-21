Live blog: Flood Advisory, Flash Flood Warning as heavy rain causes major problems in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Cuyahoga and Lorain counties and a Flash Flood Warning for Cuyahoga County.

The Flash Flood Warning is through 9:45 a.m. The National Weather Service reports we may see flash flooding due to heavy rain in a short period of time.

The Flood Advisory is through 7:30 a.m.

Doppler radar Wednesday morning indicated some areas could receive two inches of rain in a short period of time.

Be especially cautious while driving, as any pooling on the road could cause vehicles to hydroplane.

Some locations that could see flooding include:

  • Cleveland
  • Lorain
  • Elyria
  • Vermilion
  • Parma
  • Lakewood
  • Euclid
  • Cleveland Heights
  • Strongsville
  • Brunswick
  • Westlake
  • North Royalton
  • North Ridgeville
  • Solon
  • Avon Lake
  • Warrensville Heights
  • Amherst
  • Macedonia
  • Grafton
  • Wellington

Heavy rain and lightning is expected to continue and the advisory could be extended.

