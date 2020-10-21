Live blog: Flood Advisory, Flash Flood Warning as heavy rain causes major problems in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Cuyahoga and Lorain counties and a Flash Flood Warning for Cuyahoga County.
The Flash Flood Warning is through 9:45 a.m. The National Weather Service reports we may see flash flooding due to heavy rain in a short period of time.
The Flood Advisory is through 7:30 a.m.
Doppler radar Wednesday morning indicated some areas could receive two inches of rain in a short period of time.
Be especially cautious while driving, as any pooling on the road could cause vehicles to hydroplane.
Some locations that could see flooding include:
- Cleveland
- Lorain
- Elyria
- Vermilion
- Parma
- Lakewood
- Euclid
- Cleveland Heights
- Strongsville
- Brunswick
- Westlake
- North Royalton
- North Ridgeville
- Solon
- Avon Lake
- Warrensville Heights
- Amherst
- Macedonia
- Grafton
- Wellington
Heavy rain and lightning is expected to continue and the advisory could be extended.