Floating cinema with social distancing boats sailing into Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A floating cinema is sailing into Columbus.

Floating Cinema will be in the city on Sept. 23 and for one week only.

It will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats, holding up to eight people per boat, according to a press release.

Viewers must purchase tickets to fill the whole boat to ensure groups will be seated with family and friends only and to allow for social distancing on and between boats.

Movies are set to be a mix between golden oldies and new releases but will be announced with tickets go on sale.

There will be free popcorn for everyone, and other snacks and drinks will be available to purchase before they set sale.

The specific location has not yet been announced.

For more information or to sign up, click here.

