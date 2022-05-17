CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Frontier Airlines flight had to turn around after leaving the gate at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Monday evening.

Officials at Hopkins say the plane left the gate between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and was taxiing to the runway when it turned around.

According to officials, a woman and her companion were escorted off the plane. A third person was also asked to leave, but a spokesperson said they don’t know the reason at this time.

Cleveland police were then called to the airport to meet with those three people.