Flight canceled after high school students refused to wear masks: reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJW) — Some people’s travel plans were put on hold after what happened on a flight that was set to head to the Bahamas.

Several media outlets reported that a Monday flight in Charlotte didn’t take off after a group of Boston high school students refused to wear their masks. An order from the Centers for Disease Control still requires masks on all flights.

A passenger told WSOC-TV that most, not all, of the students were “yelling, swearing and being very obnoxious.”

An American Airlines spokesperson told Newsweek some passengers, “reported to be noncompliant with the federal mask mandate, became disruptive to other customers and refused to follow crew member instructions while onboard.” The airline spokesperson told Newsweek the group of students was reminded several times about the policy.

They were reportedly asked to leave the plane.

After what happened, the flight was then reportedly canceled and moved to the next day. The spokesperson told Newsweek the group of students complied the next morning and were able to fly to the Bahamas.