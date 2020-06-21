Fleeing driver critically injures 2 teens in car crash after running red light, authorities report

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Two teens were ejected from a vehicle last night in Cleveland, after a driver trying to evade police reportedly charged through a red light and crashed into their car. The incident is now under investigation.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper first noticed the driver of a Jeep Cherokee weaving in and out of lanes near the West 44th Street exit of I-90 at about midnight. After the trooper initiated a traffic stop near the Lorain Road exit, the driver reportedly chose not to pull over and a chase ensued.

In a report, OSHP said the fleeing driver then exited the highway at West 98th Street at speeds of 90 miles per hour. Although the trooper had stopped chasing him at that point, due to safety concerns, the driver reportedly continued through a red light and crashed into the teens’ Ford EcoSport.

The driver of the Jeep attempted to run from the scene after his crashed vehicle caught on fire, but was tased by a trooper and taken into custody.

The suspect and the two teens remain in the hospital, authorities report, and charges are pending.

