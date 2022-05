PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – A police pursuit out of Parma ended in a crash in Cleveland early Tuesday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., Parma police were pursuing a vehicle.

The suspect vehicle crashed at Pearl Rd. and Devonshire Rd.

The car hit an RTA bus stop and then crashed into concrete planters in front of a building.

Pearl Rd., Cleveland, FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 crews at the scene saw Parma police officers take suspects into custody.

Parma police have not said what led up to the pursuit.

There are no reports of any injuries.