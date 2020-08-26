Flawless: ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant brings judges to their feet with ‘Hallelujah’ performance

(WJW) — An ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant brought the show’s judges to their feet Tuesday night during her performance of “Hallelujah.”

Christina Rae,30, previously received the Golden Buzzer on the show from Judge Heidi Klum.

After her performance Tuesday night, judge Howie Mandell and the other judges told her it was “flawless.”

“That instrument,” he said. “You did it with such ease and that range of notes. I can’t think of a better way to end what I believe so far is the most spectacular evening that we’ve had on season 15.”

Judge Sofia Vergara said Rae already sounds like a recording artist.

Today reports Rae previously shared her story of being homeless and living in a car when she was pregnant with her son. She said she wanted to win the show’s $1 million prize to get them housing.

