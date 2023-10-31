Editor’s Note: The video above is about two singers preparing to sing the national anthem.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WJW) – Iconic rapper Flavor Flav took center stage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Sunday night to deliver a memorable rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The rapper, renowned for his role in the legendary group Public Enemy, brought his own style and flavor to the national anthem, capturing the attention of both the crowd and social media users.

Sporting a No. 59 Milwaukee Bucks jersey, a white hoodie, and a dazzling red blinged-out medallion, Flavor Flav belted out the anthem to the best of his abilities, while the crowd watched on in amusement. Some Bucks players could be seen attempting to hold back their laughter during the performance.

As Flavor Flav reached the high notes on “the rockets red glare” and “the land of the free,” he received a modest applause from the audience.

However, it was when he reached the final verse, proclaiming “home of the brave,” that his rendition took an unexpected turn. The rapper repeated the verse three times, prompting a mixture of applause and laughter from the crowd.

Some enthusiastic fans even rose to their feet, giving Flavor Flav a standing ovation for his unique interpretation.