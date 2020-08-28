Flash flood warnings, flood advisories for parts of Northeast Ohio

(WJW) – Heavy rain is inundating parts of Northeast Ohio early Friday, and more rain is expected this afternoon.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Cuyahoga and Summit counties until 2:45 p.m. Friday and could be extended.
The National Weather Service says already three inches of rain has fallen Friday in parts of those areas.
FOX 8 crews saw high water in several streets and ponding on the interstate.
There is a Flood Advisory for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Portage, Summit and Trumbull counties through Friday afternoon.
FOX 8 Weather is tracking more rain to start later in the day.
Some areas could see rain lasting through Saturday morning.
