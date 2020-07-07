Flash Flood Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Summit counties

OHIO (WJW) — A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Cuyahoga and Summit counties through 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms producing heavy rain is expected across those counties. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen in one hour

Flash flooding is ongoing or expectetd.

Spotty storms have been firing up since noontime. These are gully washers that are also slow movers. Be cognizant of any flooding that may occur.

It’s day #6 in the 90s (normal: 10 days/year), and we are forecasting several more 90°+ days on the way. This may turn out to be a 5-day heat wave stretch! Today is day #2 of this first heat wave of 2020!

*It’s the first heat wave of the summer. A heat wave is a period of abnormally and uncomfortably hot and unusually humid weather. Typically, a heat wave lasts two or more days although it’s defined regionally.