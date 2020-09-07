Flash Flood Warning, Flood Advisory issued for portions of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Flood Advisory for Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lorain Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage, Summit, and Sandusky counties Monday.

The advisory has been issued through at least noon.

Heavy rain is slowly moving from west to east in Northeast Ohio. This will likely lead to localized urban and small stream flooding. Here's a look at current radar. pic.twitter.com/PByVYH2bm8 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) September 7, 2020

The NWS reports between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen across Northeast Ohio.

An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected Monday.

Flash Flood Warning including Cleveland OH, Parma OH, Lorain OH until 12:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/JwuB7UJTO0 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) September 7, 2020

A Flash Flood Warning is also in effect for areas that include Cleveland, Parma, and Lorain.

