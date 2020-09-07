Flash Flood Warning, Flood Advisory issued for portions of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Flood Advisory for Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lorain Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage, Summit, and Sandusky counties Monday.
The advisory has been issued through at least noon.
The NWS reports between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen across Northeast Ohio.
An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected Monday.
A Flash Flood Warning is also in effect for areas that include Cleveland, Parma, and Lorain.
