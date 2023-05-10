***Related video above: Get paid to binge watch ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise***

Hulu has released the first trailer for its upcoming film “Flamin’ Hot.”

The film is based on the inspiring story of Richard Montañez, a former Frito-Lay janitor who claims he invented the Flamin’ Hot Cheeto.

Actor Jesse Garcia plays Montañez in the Eva Longoria-directed film. Other stars include Annie Gonzales, Dennis Haysbert, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Walsh and Emilio Rivera.

The trailer was released on YouTube on Wednesday morning and racked up over 6,000 views within three hours.

The story of “Flamin’ Hot” began right here in Southern California. Montañez worked at the Frito-Lay factory in Rancho Cucamonga.

One day, he took home some unflavored snacks and seasoned them with spices similar to Mexican street corn, according to the story. He then pitched his idea to the company’s former CEO over the phone, which led to an in-person presentation, then after some time, snack history was made.

Back in 2021, Montañez’s story was disputed in an article in the Los Angeles Times. The report said the snack was actually developed in the Upper Midwest.

In response to the report, Frito-Lay issued a statement to the publication, “We value Richard’s many contributions to our company, especially his insights into Hispanic consumers, but we do not credit the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos or any Flamin’ Hot products to him.”

“Flamin’ Hot” debuts on Hulu and Disney+ on June 9.