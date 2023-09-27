CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Flames could be seen shooting from an 8th-floor apartment as fire crews arrived on the scene of the Euclid Beach Villa Apartments on Cleveland’s northeast side.

According to the apartment building’s website, the building is home to residents 62 years old and older.

The fire sparked just before 1 a.m. and many had to evacuate

Firefighters arrived in time to contain the flames in a single apartment, but nearby units still suffered smoke and water damage.

Everyone got out safely.

Officials say a pipe used to get water to the high-rise apartment burst, and water could be seen pouring down the apartment stairs and out the front door of the building.

Firefighters say the fire appears to have been accidental and started by something electrical behind a couch.