CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Early Thursday morning, first responders were called to a fire on the city’s east side.

According to officials, the flames at a home on the 9600 Thorne Avenue broke out just after 5:30 a.m.

When crews arrived flames could be seen shooting from the windows.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with burns to their legs.

There is no word on what caused the fire.