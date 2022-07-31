MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Fire crews battled flames that engulfed a Medina County century home on Saturday.

At around 6:30 a.m., the Medina Fire Department was dispatched to a fire on Wooster Pike in Montville Township and found heavy fire conditions on the south side of the house, according to the department’s Facebook post.

Flames engulf 150-year-old Montville Township home (Credit: Medina Fire Department)

Crews brought the main body of fire under control relatively quickly but remained on scene for several hours to ensure any hidden pockets of fire were found, the post says.

“Our aggressive interior attack enabled us to save the structure of the house, which is approximately 150 years old,” the department said. “However due to the large volume of fire, there was extensive damage done to the first and second floors.”

One woman was in the home and made it out safely. The department says she was treated on scene for smoke inhalation and taken to Medina Hospital where she is expected to make a full recovery.

No firefighters were injured while on scene.

Lafayette Township Fire Department, Sharon Township Fire Department, Seville-Guilford Fire and EMS, Montville Police Department, Medina Life Support Team and Ohio Edison provided assistance.