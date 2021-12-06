Flags to fly at half-staff for Sen. Bob Dole

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 4: Former Senator Bob Dole stands up and salutes the casket of the late former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, December 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. Bush will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday morning. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that flags would be flown at half-staff in honor of Sen. Bob Dole.

The move is in accordance with the orders issued by President Joe Biden.

Dole’s wife announced his death yesterday.

He was 98-years-old.

Biden ordered that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff at the White House and all public buildings and grounds until sunset Thursday.

“He was a courageous, tough, strong, and compassionate man, who loved his country deeply,” Gov. DeWine said of Dole.

“Bob Dole was a man of indisputable integrity, honor, and leadership, and I am proud and honored to have had the opportunity to work with and learn from this extraordinary man.”