Flags to be lowered honoring former Vice President Walter Mondale, DeWine says

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff on the day of former Vice President Walter Mondale’s interment. The order only applies to public buildings and spaces and lasts until sunset of that day.
The liberal icon’s funeral has not yet been set.
Mondale’s passing was announced Monday by his family. He was 93 years old. The politician was a former senator, Minnesota attorney general, ambassador and also a father of three. His wife Joan passed away in 2014.