Flags to be lowered honoring former Vice President Walter Mondale, DeWine says

FILE – In an Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale, a former Minnesota senator, gestures while speaking at a Students for Obama rally at the University of Minnesota’s McNamara Alumni Center in Minneapolis. Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, died Monday, April 19, 2021. He was 93. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff on the day of former Vice President Walter Mondale’s interment. The order only applies to public buildings and spaces and lasts until sunset of that day.

The liberal icon’s funeral has not yet been set.

Mondale’s passing was announced Monday by his family. He was 93 years old. The politician was a former senator, Minnesota attorney general, ambassador and also a father of three. His wife Joan passed away in 2014.

