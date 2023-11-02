***Watch previous coverage in the video above.***

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is ordering Lake County flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of a local Marine killed in North Carolina last month.

The remains of 19-year-old Lance Cpl. Austin B. Schwenk were flown back to Northeast Ohio Tuesday evening before police led a procession to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Mentor, where calling hours will be held Friday.

As FOX 8 previously reported, Schwenk was shot and killed at Camp Lejeune in what has been described as an “isolated incident between two Marines,” according to Stripes.com.

Family and friends will be able to pay their respects during a public visitation from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 8466 Mentor Ave.

A public funeral will be held for the fallen Marine at 10 a.m. Saturday at Riverside High School Field House in Painesville Township, where Schwenk graduated from in 2022.

On the day of his funeral, United States and State of Ohio flags will be flown at half-staff on public buildings throughout Lake County.

“All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period,” state officials said in a press release.