The U.S. flag atop the U.S. Capitol is put to half staff after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

(WJW) – President Joe Biden has ordered all U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday.

The flag will be flown at half-staff at the White House, all public buildings, military posts, naval stations and naval vessels until sunset on the day of internment, the order states.

In accordance, Governor Mike DeWine ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state.

The royal family posted a statement on their official site saying: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Her 73-year-old son Charles automatically becomes king, though the coronation might not take place for months.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth marked 70 years on the throne in February 2022.