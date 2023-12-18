COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Flags will be lowered across the state of Ohio for two men, including a deputy, who were killed in a car crash.

Preble County sheriff’s deputy Joshua Hamilton, 34, and Michael Gayhart II, died in a crash in West Alexandria Monday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Hamilton collided with Gayhart head-on.

According to the governor’s office, flags will be flow at half-staff at public buildings in Preble County, the Vern Riffe Center, the Rhodes State Office Tower and the Ohio Statehouse.

They will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of the second of the two funerals.

Services have not been announced.