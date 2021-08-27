Flags lowered across the country for U.S. service members, others killed in Afghanistan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – President Joe Biden announced Thursday that U.S. flags across the nation be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the 13 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghans killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul.
Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday Ohio flags would also be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds.
The flags will be lowered until sunset on August 30, 2021.
“We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place of our choosing,” President Biden said about the attacks.
“These ISIS terrorists will not win. We will rescue the Americans; we will get our Afghan allies out, and our mission will go on. America will not be intimidated.”
Biden said U.S. military commanders in Afghanistan had told him it is important to complete the evacuation mission. “And we will,” he said. “We will not be deterred by terrorists.”
18 U.S. service members were wounded in the attacks.
It was the deadliest day for U.S. forces in Afghanistan since 2011.
They were the first U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan since February 2020.
The U.S. is on track to complete the evacuation efforts before Tuesday.