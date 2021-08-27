Flags lowered across the country for U.S. service members, others killed in Afghanistan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – President Joe Biden announced Thursday that U.S. flags across the nation be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the 13 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghans killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday Ohio flags would also be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds.

I've heard the sad news out of Afghanistan today, and I want to express on behalf of all Ohioans our deepest sympathy to the service men & women and the families of the injured and those who lost their lives. This is a terrible tragedy. Full statement: https://t.co/J31iXNycZz pic.twitter.com/1ZpX6ntMIo — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 26, 2021

The flags will be lowered until sunset on August 30, 2021.

The US flag flies at half mast over the White House after US President Joe Biden delivered remarks on the terror attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport, and the US service members and Afghan victims killed and wounded, in Washington, DC, on August 26, 2021. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, center, the commander of U.S. Central Command, meets with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Peter Vasely, commander of U.S. Forces Afghanistan-Forward, at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Capt. William Urban/U.S. Navy via AP)

In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, board a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load people being evacuated from Afghanistan onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/U.S. Air Force via AP)

In this image provided by the Department of Defense, two paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct security while a C-130 Hercules takes off during a evacuation operation in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Department of Defense via AP)

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2021, file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population says many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani)

President Joe Biden speaks about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S. service members, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden walks off after speaking about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S. service members, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden pauses as he listens to a question about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S. service members, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place of our choosing,” President Biden said about the attacks.

“These ISIS terrorists will not win. We will rescue the Americans; we will get our Afghan allies out, and our mission will go on. America will not be intimidated.”

Biden said U.S. military commanders in Afghanistan had told him it is important to complete the evacuation mission. “And we will,” he said. “We will not be deterred by terrorists.”

18 U.S. service members were wounded in the attacks.

It was the deadliest day for U.S. forces in Afghanistan since 2011.

They were the first U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan since February 2020.

The U.S. is on track to complete the evacuation efforts before Tuesday.