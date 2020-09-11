‘Flags For Honor’ display set up at Edgewater Park to thank those who’ve served our country

CLEVELAND (WJW) – This September 11th, hundreds of flags are on display at Edgewater Park to celebrate those who have served our country.

The 400 “FLAGS FOR HONOR” each have a tag with a name to commemorate fallen military members, law enforcement, fire fighters, healthcare workers and more.

“We’re delighted we’re able to do it this weekend,” said John Kikol, a board member of the FBI Cleveland Citizens Academy Alumni Association, which sponsored this inaugural display.

He said $50 proceeds from each dedicated flag will benefit Medwish and MedworksUSA, non-profits supporting local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just do hope people come out and read the names, spend some time out here and realize these are more than just names, they represent the families of fallen men and women who have given their lives for our country,” Kikol said.

One of the flags was pulled aside and at half-staff in memory of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

“We thought how nice to commemorate these peoples lives, and then as I saw our fallen officer, that really touched me completely,” said Jean Corrigan, who came to view the exhibit.

Following his funeral Friday, his fellow honor guard members came here to pay their respects to Detective Skernivitz.

Kikol said the flags will be displayed through Sunday and the sponsors plan to make this an annual event, with even more flags next year.

