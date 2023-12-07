(WJW) – American flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, to honor the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor that took place 82 years ago.

In a press release from the White House, Americans are reminded that 2,403 service members and civilians were killed in the attack.

“As we honor the patriots who perished on this tragic day 82 years ago and the service members who defended democracy in the days and years that followed, let us carry forward their mission of forging a better future for humankind, one of greater dignity, opportunity, and security for all. Let us remember that we are the United States of America — and there is nothing beyond our capacity if we do it together,” read the release.

President Joe Biden has proclaimed Dec. 7, 2023 “National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.”