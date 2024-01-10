*The above video recently shows what to know about the Browns playoff game*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — What if someone told you just over six weeks ago, when Joe Flacco wasn’t even playing football, he’d soon have the Browns hottest selling jersey?

Oh, and he’d win 4 of the 5 games he played for Cleveland, righting the ship during a rocky season….when he landed on the shores of Lake Erie and helped steer the Browns to the playoffs?

Now, #15 has the Browns #1 selling jersey AND his jersey sales skyrocketed an astounding 400% during his winning stretch in December, according to Fanatics–the NFL’s official e-commerce partner. TMZ was first to report those impressive numbers.

The Browns head to Houston on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. to play the Texans in the first round of the playoffs.

If Cleveland wins that Wild Card game, you might want to buy Flacco’s jersey because supplies are going fast. As it’s said in the advertising world, when sales are hot, “it’s on the fire” and “they’re selling like hotcakes!”