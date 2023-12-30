*Related video above: Cleveland receiver David Njoku celebrates win over Jets with young Browns fan*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Let’s say you wake up the morning after you just led the Browns to a big win over the New York Jets to clinch Cleveland’s first playoff…where would you go?

Well, if you’re Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, how about what many of us do…grab a cup of coffee.

Only hours after sparking celebration in NE Ohio and beyond for Browns fans, Flacco nonchalantly showed up Friday morning at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Ridge Road in Brooklyn, only minutes from Cleveland, casually walked up to the counter and ordered a coffee also known as “cup of Joe,” in coffee vernacular.

“I was in awe,” said Dunkin’ manager Courtney Blair. “He (Flacco) was so nice, he took pictures with customers, workers, and he’s such a down-to-earth good guy,” Blair told Fox 8 News

Joe Flacco takes photos with Browns fans

*The above photos are courtesy of Courtney Blair*

So, which donut or bagel did Flacco order? “I don’t even remember because we were all so excited to see him,” Blair said.

Maybe the Brooklyn location can name a donut after Flacco with one more game left in the regular season, January 7 in Cincinnati, and during the Brown’s playoff run? We’ll be sure to keep you updated!