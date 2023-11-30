*The above video is a recent story about a former Browns player helping Cleveland athletes with heart check-ups*

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Browns QB Joe Flacco will take first-team reps again Thursday during practice like he did Wednesday which means it could happen against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

“He (Flacco) did a really good job calling the plays Wednesday,) said offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt Thursday afternoon. “It helps that he’s played in several offensive systems,” he added.

Flacco, the Super Bowl 47 MVP, was named the backup this week and not PJ Walker, which means Flacco will be the starter if rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson doesn’t clear concussion protocol. DTR was injured in the 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

“We’ll ask him (Flacco) throughout the week which routes he likes throwing. He has an elite arm with a lot of velocity and his size and stature get attention,” Van Pelt said,

But as of Thursday afternoon, coaches were not ready to name a starter for Sunday’s game. “No reason to make any decisions just yet,” Stefanski said Wednesday. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Flacco signed with the Browns after starter Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the season because of a right shoulder injury.

Defensive end Myles Garrett did not practice Wednesday because of a shoulder injury. Garrett left Denver with his arm in a sling, but players expressed optimism he would be able to play.

The Browns (7-4) play the (5-6) Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday at 4 p.m. You can watch the game on Fox 8.