AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Browns fans, Dawgs, and anyone who loves dogs and cats can adopt a pet for only $15 this week. It’s normally $60 to $94.

A local animal control kennel temporarily nicknamed itself the Summit County Dawg Pound.

“Couch to Comeback” is what Summit County Division of Animal Control is calling its special adoption rate, because they said their dogs and cats “are officially whacko for Flacco.”

“Couch to Comeback” refers to the Cleveland Browns‘ 38-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco, who wasn’t signed by an NFL team this season until the Browns called him at his home where he was “on the couch,” asking him to come play for Cleveland after several of the team’s quarterbacks got hurt.

Since joining Cleveland in early December, Flacco has thrown a whopping 13 touchdowns to help lead the Browns to the playoffs.

The adoption event starts Wednesday and runs through Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 11, said spokesperson Greta Johnson.

During the adoption event, costs are reduced to $15 for dogs (regularly $94) and $15 for cats (regularly $60). Johnson said the animals are “fully vetted” and “ready to be taken home.” The reduced price includes bloodwork, flea treatments, intestinal de-worming, spaying or neutering, vaccinations and microchips.

Those who adopt a dog will also be required to purchase a 2024 Summit County Dog License for $18.

Residents can call 330-643-2845 to schedule an appointment or visit the facility during business hours. Residents can browse adorable pictures of our furry friends on social media.

The Browns will play the Texans in Houston for the Wild Card game at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.