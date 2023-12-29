*Browns legend Greg Pruitt talks about Cleveland’s Thursday night win against the Jets*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A good number of thrilled Browns fans still wound up after Cleveland clinched a playoff spot Thursday night might’ve found it tough to get some shut-eye or at least relax — but not the Browns’ cool, calm and collected quarterback.

Joe Flacco threw three touchdowns in a 37-20 win over the New York Jets, but for the quarterback — who broke another record during the game — it seemed to be another day at the office.

The NFL posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, that shows Flacco on the Browns’ bench near the end of the game slowly closing his eyes several times, his head tilting forward, and appearing to doze off for a couple of seconds.

The NFL post — captioned “when you throw for 300+ yards in 4 straight games and it’s past your bedtime” — on Friday afternoon had close to 15 million views, and shares from numerous national outlets. See the video here.

And just in case Flacco is too busy winning to know he broke a record in the Jets game: Hey Joe, you’re the first Cleveland quarterback in Browns history to pass for more than 300 yards in four straight games. You deserve some shut-eye.

After the game Flacco told a sports reporter “I guess our offense was boring me a little bit,” Flacco jokingly said.